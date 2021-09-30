Liberty High School students show school spirit with homecoming parade

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Students at Liberty High School got to have some fun with a homecoming parade.

The students lined up their rides at 6 pm and rode through the town to Liberty High School.

There were dozens of floats on display, and this year saw the return of a family tradition to bring a horse rider called The Raider to the parade.

The Raider, Alayna Cline, says it’s a great way to show school spirit and give the kids a fun experience.

“I think it shows the kids that having school spirit is one of the best things to have,” Cline said.”

Many homecomings were canceled the previous year due to COVID-19, so many of the parents and students were excited to see this one make a return.

