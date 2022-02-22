Liberty boys basketball wins Monday

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s boys basketball game between Independence & Liberty!

In boys high school basketball news, the WVSSAC ruled Greater Beckley Christian may have to forfeit more than half of its wins from this season due to the involvement of players ruled ineligible. The Crusaders will be part of an appeal hearing scheduled for Wednesday. In girls basketball, the Lady Crusaders were supposed to play at Mount View Monday in sectional play, but that game was ruled a double forfeit; James Monroe will advance to the Class A Region 3 Section 1 championship, and will host the Montcalm-River View winner.

The full boys high school scoreboard from Monday is below.

Liberty 84, Independence 37

Greenbrier West 72, Midland Trail 61

Summers County 79, Richwood 71

Clay County 43, Meadow Bridge 39

