Libertarian Party hopeful after first debate

By
Kassie Simmons
-

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Libertarians say presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen won the debate without even attending.

While Libertarian candidates will appear on ballots in all 50 states, they are not invited to participate in the debates. Even so, the intense debate proved to be good news for libertarians.

The party says its Google searches and website views skyrocketed last night and this morning, meaning voters could be considering less mainstream options. State party chair David Valente hopes this is a sign for change in the near future.

“We’re going to have a gubernatorial debate coming up where it’s only going to be Jim Justice and Ben Salango,” explained Valente. “There are four candidates on the ballot and you’re only hearing from two of them. To us, that’s outright voter suppression.”

You can find out more about the Libertarian Party at lpwv.org.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR