Libertarian Party hopeful after first debate

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Libertarians say presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen won the debate without even attending.

While Libertarian candidates will appear on ballots in all 50 states, they are not invited to participate in the debates. Even so, the intense debate proved to be good news for libertarians.

The party says its Google searches and website views skyrocketed last night and this morning, meaning voters could be considering less mainstream options. State party chair David Valente hopes this is a sign for change in the near future.

“We’re going to have a gubernatorial debate coming up where it’s only going to be Jim Justice and Ben Salango,” explained Valente. “There are four candidates on the ballot and you’re only hearing from two of them. To us, that’s outright voter suppression.”

You can find out more about the Libertarian Party at lpwv.org.