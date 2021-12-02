Lewis House hosts annual Christmas sale fundraiser

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Lewis House is hosting another fundraiser sale this week. The house’s yearly Christmas sale is typically a huge hit with the Oak Hill community.

The sale started Thursday morning and will continue throughout Friday. The sale has a wide variety of Christmas related items for your home, and it creates a great opportunity for some gift shopping this holiday season.

“Anything Christmas and everything Christmas,” House Secretary Jenny Cracraft said. “We have all these handmade items that one of our friends made, and she worked for weeks putting it all together.”

The Lewis House is one of Oak Hill’s oldest structures, and these sales help contribute to the house’s conservation.

Related