Lewis County man arrested for drug charges in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – A Lewis County man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near Cafego Road in the Hilltop/Scarbro area. The search resulted in a large amount of methamphetamines and digital scales.

Michael Louk, 50 of Weston, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver along with traffic offenses. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Related