Leddie Brown ready to contribute more for WVU in 2021

MORGANTOWN, WV (videos courtesy WVU Athletics) – Hear from WVU senior running back Leddie Brown, as the Mountaineers have now completed six practices of fall camp.

Brown is coming off a very successful 2020 season from an individual perspective, as he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. He was an All-Big 12 First Team selection last year, and was named to multiple preseason watch lists this summer.

Brown says he’s noticed his improvement as a receiver, something he is aiming to do more of in 2021. West Virginia opens the season September 4 at Maryland.

