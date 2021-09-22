LATEST: Havaco murder suspect turns herself into authorities

UPDATE (9/21/2021 @ 9 p.m.) – Sheriff Boomer Muncy says Raquel Adams has turned herself in to Mercer County authorities.

HAVACO, WV (WOAY) – A fatal shooting leaves one person dead and police searching for the killers.

Raquel Adams and Kobe Brown are wanted by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department for the murder of 33-year old Marcus Edwards, which happened in Havaco around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

“When we responded, we found a deceased person,” said McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy. “And followed through with the investigation.”

We spoke with Edward’s Uncle, Garnet, who lives close to where the shooting happened. He says he didn’t hear anything, but was told Brown and Edwards were in an argument before the shooting.

“I was told that he and Kobe Brown had had a fight the day before,” Edwards said.

Brown and Adams were last seen in Havaco on Sunday. They’re both from the area and Muncy says it’s important for the public to be on the lookout. He also considers them dangerous and is asking everyone to let the Sheriff’s Department know if you see or hear anything.

“We’re there for them,” Muncy said. “Anything they can give us, we’ll take. Any help would be appreciated.”

Garnet has no idea where Brown and Adams are heading as the investigation continues.

“They left,” Edwards said. “And so when they left, we didn’t see them anymore after that.”

Muncy is confident his deputies will find Brown and Adams to close the door on this tragic case.

“They were out late last night and early this morning,” Muncy said. “I have no doubt they’ll take care of this.”

