Lake Stephens to host fireworks show on Monday, July 5

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – While the Fourth of July is this Sunday, Lake Stephens Campground is planning a fireworks show the following day on the Fifth of July.

The fireworks show will be visible from the entire park and will even feature a live DJ and a variety of food vendors.

Mark Cohn, the events coordinator with Lake Stephens and Raleigh County Parks and Rec says they hope to see a good turnout this Monday.

“The idea is people come spend the day in the park and enjoy our facilities,” Cohn said. “We’re gonna have a live DJ on the beach, food trucks on the beach. And then when it gets to about 10:00 P.M. we’re gonna begin the show.”

The beach opens at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 10. All are encouraged to find a good spot either on or near the lake to check out the show.

