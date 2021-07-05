Lake Stephens looks forward to serving community with summer activities

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – Lake Stephens is planning a fun-packed summer as the season gets rolling.

Coming up in the summer they have swimming lessons with different age brackets. As well, they plan on having campfire stories and even a car show.

Later on they’ll have a fall fest, camp retreat and much more, leading up to a pretty busy summer for the Lake Stephens team.

“We are extremely busy, but we are happy because it provides things for the community and gets people involved,” said Event Coordinator Mark Cohn. “So we want to reach out, get people involved and have people enjoy our parks.”

