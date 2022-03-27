The journey into media for Lake Lewis Jr., started back in college at Pennsylvania State University where he was the student sports director for WPSU Radio. That role encompassed being the student play-by-play voice for the storied ‘Nittany Lions’ football program.

Since those early college days, Lewis has been a steady fan-first multi-media journalist for the past 16 years covering the NFL and NBA.

He has been a drive-time sports talk host on ESPN Radio Florida and from Disney’s ESPN Club.

It’s his coverage of the Washington Commanders (formerly Washington Redskins) that has endeared Lewis with fans. He has forged strong relationships with players and coaches and is widely known throughout the teams historical fanbase as a “voice of the people.”

Lewis, who also attended Georgetown University, has been a Commanders Sr. Beat Reporter for USA Today Sports Media Group

as well as his own outlet in SportsJourney Media.

He also continues to host the ‘After Practice with Lake Lewis’ podcast which was formerly known as ‘Sports Journey with Lake Lewis.’ He has interviewed thousands of the top personalities in all of sports and entertainment.

He is excited to embark on a new role in media as the Newswatch Morning Anchor and Facilitator of the WOAY Community Forums. He looks forward to meeting and speaking with the good folks of Southern West Virginia.

If you have a story idea, you can reach me at llewis@woay.com, on Facebook at LakeLewisJr, Twitter @LakeLewis or on Instagram at LakeLewisJr.

Related