Lady Warriors open season with rivalry win

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East girls basketball opened its 2021 season Wednesday night with a 76-18 home win against county rivals Westside.

The Lady Warriors, who are atop the Associated Press’ Class AA girls basketball rankings, started the game on a run, continuing that momentum throughout the night. Skylar Davidson led all scorers with 18 points.

Also in girls basketball, PikeView won 65-60 against Summers County, Greenbrier East won 62-39 against Bluefield, and River View won 47-26 against Montcalm. In addition, Shady Spring boys basketball won at Mount View 72-51.