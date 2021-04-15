Lady Tigers win sectional championship

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s girls basketball game between Shady Spring & PikeView!

The Lady Tigers led 27-16 at halftime and were able to maintain the lead throughout the second half, winning 51-45 to take the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title.

Kierra Richmond scored 19 points for a second straight, while PikeView’s Hannah Perdue led all scorers with 31. The Lady Tigers will now host a Region 3 co-final next week, while PikeView will be on the road.

Also on Wednesday, James Monroe won 57-29 against Montcalm (25 points from Akayla Hughes), while River View won 67-34 against Greater Beckley; Emma Moss scored 22 points for the Lady Crusaders, while Ali Morgan led River View with 21. The Lady Raiders will host the Lady Mavericks Friday for the Class A Region 3 Section 1 title.

In boys basketball on Wednesday, Meadow Bridge won 65-62 against Richwood.

