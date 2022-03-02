Lady Panthers returning to state tournament

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – PikeView is headed to the West Virginia girls basketball state tournament for a third straight year, after winning 55-29 Tuesday over Herbert Hoover.

The Lady Panthers established momentum early in the contest, as seniors Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown each scored 20 points.

PikeView was given the #5 in the Class AAA state tournament, and will play defending champion Nitro at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, March 9. Two years, the Lady Panthers won their quarterfinal over then-defending champion Fairmont Senior; they would’ve played Winfield in the semifinals, but the tournament was ultimately stopped due to COVID-19.

Also on Tuesday, Shady Spring lost 50-26 in the second Region 3 co-final at Sissonville; the Lady Tigers finish their season 10-8

