Lady Lions win, Fitzwater named Player of the Week

WOAY – Concord women’s basketball has now won three straight following Monday’s 70-56 victory at UVa-Wise.

The Lady Lions scored 22 points in the second quarter to build on their first-quarter advantage, and would maintain their momentum throughout the second half. Wyoming East graduate Jazz Blankenship led all scorers with 25 points, while Riley Fitzwater recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The win continued an already great day for Fitzwater, who earlier Monday was named Mountain East Player of the Week. She had 31 points and 19 rebounds last Wednesday in a win at West Liberty, following that up with 15 points Saturday against Wheeling.

Concord resumes Mountain East Conference play Wednesday with a home doubleheader against West Virginia Wesleyan.

