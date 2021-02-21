Lady Lions upset Charleston as Concord splits doubleheader

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s basketball led from start to finish Saturday as they handed the University of Charleston a first loss of the season, winning 59-54 in Athens.

Maddie Ratcliff led all scorers with 17 points off the bench for the Lady Lions, while Riley Fitzwater posted 15 points and 11 rebounds. Maggie Guynn also reached double figures with 16 points, as did Charleston’s leading scorer Brooklyn Pannell.

The Concord and Charleston’s men’s teams traded baskets in the opening, but it was the Golden Eagles going on to win 86-65. Ethan Heller and Malik Johnson both scored 17 points to lead the Mountain Lions.

Concord heads to West Virginia Wesleyan for a doubleheader on Wednesday before hosting Glenville State next Saturday.