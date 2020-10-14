Lady Golden Bears picked atop RSC preseason poll

WOAY – WVU Tech women’s basketball was picked Wednesday to finish atop the River States Conference in 2020-21, as voted on in the league’s preseason poll.

The Lady Golden Bears received 12 first-place votes and 144 total votes, as they were picked to finish first in both the East Division and the conference as a whole. Asbury was picked to win the league’s West division.

Two players, Brittney Justice and Alexandria Gray, were both named to the conference’s preseason team. Justice, a former Summers County standout, recorded an average of 17.5 points per game; she and twin sister Whittney were WOAY’s 2017 Girls Basketball Players of the Year.

WVU Tech has won the last two women’s basketball regular season championships. They won their NAIA Division II national championship first round game in March against Morningside College, but due to COVID-19 the tournament was canceled before the second-round game against St. Francis.