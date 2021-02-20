Lady Golden Bears, Lady Blues both win big on Friday

BECKLEY, WV & BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech and Bluefield State women’s basketball each got big home wins Friday night over their respective opponents.

The Lady Golden Bears started very strong on Senior Night against Potomac State, going on to win 112-34. Kathylee Pinnock Branford, one of the seniors honored pregame, recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Alexandria Gray (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Brianna Ball (14 points, 11 rebounds) also had double-doubles. WVU Tech goes to Carlow Monday for the first round of the River States Conference Tournament.

Bluefield State had a similarly strong start in their 75-43 win over Southern Virginia. Alexus Tucker led all scorers with 20 points, while Dani Janutolo and Ashlie Louden each scored 10; Louden’s contributions came off the bench. The Lady Blues and Lady Knights are scheduled to play each other again on Saturday, in what would be Bluefield State’s regular season finale.