Lady Bobcats ready to begin new season

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Summers County head girls basketball coach Chad Meador, along with seniors Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaac, as the girls basketball season is now two weeks away from beginning.

All three are excited for the chance to play competitive games, especially after how last season ended. The Lady Bobcats were in Charleston on March 12, preparing for the Class A state quarterfinal against Pocahontas County. However, Gov. Jim Justice and tournament officials had decided that afternoon to pause the tournament, ultimately stopping it several weeks later.

Many of this year’s basketball players were on the volleyball team that reached the Class A semifinals in November, and they say having a volleyball season gave them hope that there would be a basketball season.

With the new classifications, both Summers County teams will move to Class AA for 2021, and be paired with Bluefield and Wyoming East in the same section. Chapmanville, Liberty Raleigh, and Mingo Central are in the region’s second section.