Labor Day travel expected to rise to near pre pandemic levels despite gas prices

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – As the Labor Day holiday weekend gets closer, AAA anticipates travelers to take to the roads in pre-pandemic numbers despite fluctuating gas prices. AAA predicts peak travel time to begin on Friday afternoon, September 2. Additionally, AAA advises travelers to expect heavy traffic on Monday as people return from their Labor Day vacations.

West Virginia’s gas prices have dropped about $1.15 per gallon since peaking at $4.93/gallon on June 15. In addition, the national gas price average has dropped nearly $1.20/gallon since peaking at $5.01/gallon on June 14. Despite the decrease, West Virginia’s gas prices are 76 cents per gallon higher than last year. However, West Virginia travelers have not been deterred by the costs.

For more information on joining or renewing a membership, visit www.AAA.com.

Related