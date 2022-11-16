Kroger shares efforts to assists families with providing an affordable Thanksgiving meal

Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic shares efforts to protect customers from the impacts of inflation in anticipation of the holiday season, including a zero-compromise shopping guide with meal options that can feed ten people for as little as $5 per person.

Kroger estimates while the cost of turkey has increased 20 cents per pound this year, it will not shift the rising cost to customers.

48% of consumers surveyed plan to cut back on some Thanksgiving staples this year to save money.

This season, Kroger offers customers a simple guide to creating affordable meals without compromising quality. flavor, or variety.

For $5 per person, customers can feed a family of 10 without skipping out on their Thanksgiving favorite, including:

Turkey

Rolls

Green Bean Casserole

Sweet Potatoes

Corn

Mac & Cheese

Pumpkin Pie

Stuffing

Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

Kroger has also increased total promotions, digital deals, personalized offers, and expanded fuel points savings throughout the holidays to keep purchase prices low.

Shoppers can look forward to more savings, including the Kroger 5x event beginning November 16, allowing customers to use digital coupons up to five times and 4x fuel points on gift card purchases for a limited time.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation will donate one million meals to Feeding America until December 24 and invites shoppers to join in their mission to fight food insecurity with its Give Happy Holiday Memories One Meal at a Time campaign.

Individuals can make donations in-store with Kroger associates, at self-checkout, or online.

