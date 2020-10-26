Kroger Mid-Atlantic Proposes Additional Wage Investment of More than $20 Million

ROANOKE, VA (WOAY) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic today announced details of its latest contract offer to UFCW Local 400 for associates in its West Virginia stores. The company is proposing to invest more than $20 million in wage increases – that’s in addition to maintaining exceptional health care benefits.

“We are making a significant investment in our associates,” said Paula Ginnett, President of Kroger in the Mid-Atlantic Division. “The offer we have presented adds more to our associate’s paychecks, while providing them with premium health care coverage at affordable rates.”

Kroger’s offer does the following:

Increases pay for every bargaining unit associate in West Virginia

Increases company contributions to maintain exceptional medical and dental benefits and improve vision benefits

Keeps associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021, with only modest increases after that

Ensures that associates pay well below the national average for coverage

Supports upward mobility for all associates, providing them with opportunities for job promotions and career growth

Details of the offer can be found here.

The company’s goal in every negotiation is to reach a fair and balanced agreement that provides a solid total compensation package of wages and benefits for associates and keeps the company competitive in the grocery retail market.