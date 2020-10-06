Kincaid man sentenced to eleven years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Jeffery T. Mauzy, announces that on October 5, 2020, Steven M. Nowlin, age 41, of Kincaid, was sentenced to eleven (11) years in prison by Judge Thomas H. Ewing. Nowlin received ten (10) years for conspiracy, plus an additional one (1) to three (3) for driving on a revoked license due to driving under the influence.

On August 4, Nowlin admitted to conspiring to redistribute heroin. Nowlin was charged as part of “Operation Mountaineer Highway,” a multi-agency law enforcement effort that led to the arrest of over twenty (20) heroin redistributors in Fayette County.

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the West Virginia State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Campbell.