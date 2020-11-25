Kimball Police Department to increase patrols this weekend

KIMBALL, WV (WOAY) – The Kimball Police Department will be increasing patrols around the area this weekend.

Multiple police officers will be out for extra hours for major incidents. Due to COVID, the police department will be paying extra attention to serious risks in order to prevent accidents.

“We’ll be doing a lot of visibility patrol,” said Kimball Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “We have our masks, but we’re not going to do a lot of minor stops. We’re going to stop people who are aggressively driving that may cause accidents and people who appear to be impaired.”

Kimball PD will also be visible for tourists and motorists to stop and ask for directions or incidents.