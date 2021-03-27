Kids hunt for Easter eggs at Fayetteville Town Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Plenty of Easter fun was had by all this weekend and lots of eggs with prizes were collected.

The Fayette County Convention and Visitors Bureau held their annual kids Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Fayetteville Town Park, and it was well attended, as kids from all over the county came out to find the eggs and collect their prizes. And these prizes ranged from all sorts of good treats and toys.

There were various egg hunts portioned all throughout the day, so every kid got a chance to take part in the Easter fun.