Kids Classic Festival in final days with many events still in store

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The yearly Kids Classic Festival is in its final days, and there’s still tons of fun families can have this weekend.

This evening, September 10, at 6pm at the Youth Museum, kids will get the chance to see a magic show and check out a new community mural. This will also be one of the last chances to see the Thomas and Friends exhibit at the museum.

Organizers say the yearly festival has always been a way to give kids something to look forward to.

“This is the 28th year for the Kid’s Festival. The kids look forward to it every year,” Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said. “And when we did it 20 years ago when 9/11 happened, we debated do we do this or not? And we decided the kids need a diversion, they need something to look forward to.”

This Saturday during the festival, you’ll also get the chance to visit dozens of street vendors as they set up in Downtown Beckley.

For a complete list of events and cancellations due to COVID-19, check out the Beckley Events Facebook Page here.

Related