Kids annual trout fishing derby to return to Fayette County Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Park will be host to its fifth annual Kids, Trout Fishing Derby, this Saturday, April 30.

Around 750 to 1,000 pounds of trout will be put in the pond there this week for the event.

It’s a free fishing derby that’s divided into three separate age groups.

The first group will be ages 3 to 5, with registration for them beginning at 8:30 a.m. The registration for the 6 to 10 age group will follow at 10 a.m., and for the 11 to 14 age group beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Several organizations around Fayette County come to help at the event, including the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fayetteville and Oak Hill Police Departments.

It’s a way to raise funds that goes to the support of getting kids involved in more outdoor activities.

“The park gets plenty of people out here visiting, the kids get to come out and do an outdoor activity they like, parents get to see their kids happy,” park director Wayne Workman says. “I really don’t recall ever seeing a sad kid at this event, so I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Each age group will have 45 minutes to catch a total of 4 trout. The kids are then welcome to take the trout they catch home with them.

