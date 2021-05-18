Kevin Garrett focuses on positives of Concord’s baseball season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While the season ended just short of a Mountain East tournament championship, Concord baseball head coach & athletic director Kevin Garrett says there was a lot for the Mountain Lions to be proud of in 2021.

The 2020 squad played 10 games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season, and the 2021 campaign began with 11 straight losses. However, Concord was able to pick up valuable wins, taking the regular season finale in walk-off fashion to clinch a tournament berth.

The Mountain Lions would win their first three games at the MEC Tournament in Beckley, before West Virginia State won twice on Sunday to claim the title and the automatic berth in NCAA regional play.

Garrett says making it as far as they did in the MEC Tournament will give the returning players more motivation to come back in 2022.

