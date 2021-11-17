Kerry Collins signs with Bluefield State baseball

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield High School senior Kerry Collins will stay in Mercer County next year, as he signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Bluefield State College.

Collins, who was a part of the Beavers’ sectional championship team earlier this year, says staying close to home played a significant role in his decision. He also recognized that he’s reached this point thanks to the help of his teammates.

Collins says making this decision now allows him to focus on the 2022 season when it begins in March.

