Kerri-Anne Cooke wins junior amateur title

WOAY – Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cooke is the 2021 West Virginia Junior Amateur girls champion, following a sudden-death playoff victory at Bridgeport Country Club.

Cooke, who will be a sophomore at Westside this coming school year, began the day one stroke behind defending champion Savannah Hawkins, but posted 75 in the second round to finish +10. Hawkins made birdie on the 18th hole to tie Cooke at +10, forcing the playoff.

Cooke was runner-up in last year’s WVGA Girls Junior Amateur and WVSSAC girls golf championship, and also qualified individually for the coed state golf championships.

Charles Town’s Argyle Downes won the boys junior amateur title with a 36-hole of +2. Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest (4th) and Daniels’ Zan Hill (6th) both posted strong finishes to represent the area. Carson Higginbotham, Andrew Johnson, and Margaret Mildren also won their respective age flights.

Also in golf news, Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan and Brooke HS grad Ryan Bilby both took part in the USGA Junior Amateur stroke play rounds in North Carolina Monday & Tuesday. However, neither golfer was able to advance to the match play round. Duncan plans to play in the WV Amateur at the Greenbrier before beginning his freshman year at WVU.

