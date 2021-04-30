Keep Mercer Clean finishes up seventh annual campaign

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Keep Mercer Clean has neared the end of it’s annual campaign.

The yearly road clean ups see hundreds of volunteers come out to help clean up their roads and communities.

This was the seventh annual Keep Mercer Clean. County Commissioner Greg Puckett says cleaning up the community is incredibly important, and has small side effects that can affect anyone.

“Everything you see environmentally is how you feel,” Puckett said. “And if you feel a certain way, you’re going to act a certain way. And we see that not only with constituents, but also people coming into the county.”

Other clean-up events are possible in the near future, including the Take Five campaign which was popular last year.

