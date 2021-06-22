Kanawha County pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Kanawha County man pleads guilty to a child pornography charge.

The plea agreement says Steven Bennett admitted that he paid a Beckley woman $150 to engage in sexual activity with her daughter.

Bennett, however, did not meet up with her after he saw a local news story about a man getting arrested for responding to that same Craigslist ad.

Officers searched Bennett’s home and found computers with child pornography on them.

Bennett pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces at least 10 and up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 18.

