Kanawha County man arrested in Fayette County after stealing a man’s vehicle and running him over

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – A Kanawha County man is arrested after stealing a man’s vehicle and running him over.

According to court documents, on November 24, 2019, at around 7 pm, Smithers Police was dispatched to the Exxon in Smithers for grand larceny and pedestrian struck. The victim told police that he was inside the store when a man jumped in his red 2015 Chevy Trax’s driver seat to steal it. The vehicle owner tried to stop the suspect, but in return, the suspect turned the wheel towards the victim, accelerated the gas, and struck him.

During the investigation, officers were able to obtain surveillance video and speak to witnesses. It was determined that the suspect was Jonathan Barton. Police say Barton unlawfully took the vehicle and used it as a deadly weapon to assault the owner.

Barton is charged with malicious assault and grand larceny. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.