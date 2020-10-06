Justice proclaims this week as National Physician Assistants week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Additionally Monday, in honor of the high-quality healthcare provided to West Virginians by physician assistants across the state, Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially designating Oct. 6, 2020 through Oct. 12, 2020 as National Physician Assistants Week in the Mountain State.

“We all know that what our PA’s contribute is unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “In a lot of ways, they’re our first line of defense. They do phenomenal work.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to honor you for all the goodness that you do,” Gov. Justice continued.