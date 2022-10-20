Justice Department files multiple lawsuits to stop the illegal sale of unauthorized vaping products

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – The United States Justice Department filed complaints against six companies and related individuals to stop illegally manufacturing and selling unauthorized vaping products.

In civil complaints and accompanying court documents, the government alleges the defendants illegally make and sell electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products.

ENDS products include e-liquids, liquids containing nicotine, colorings, flavorings, and other ingredients.

The complaint also reports the defendants caused tobacco products to become adulterated and misbranded while held for sale after the shipment of one or more of their products in interstate commerce.

Additionally, the Justice Department states the defendants continued to sell and distribute the unauthorized products after receiving warning letters from the FDA that they were violating the law.

The Department filed against defendants in six states. One of the defendants is Soul Vapor LLC of Princeton, and the business owner Aurelius Jeffrey filed in the Southern District of West Virginia.

