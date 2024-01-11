Justice concludes eighth and final State of the State address, asks West Virginia

“I knew just how good you really are.”

That was the running theme throughout Governor Jim Justice’s eighth and final State of the State address, as the two-term governor reflected on his legacy and the future of the state as he prepares to leave office.

As expected, Justice formally proposed a 5% pay raise for state workers and teachers.

He also said that he hopes that the state of emergency at state corrections facilities can be ended this year. The goal is to get the National Guard out of West Virginia by the end of the summer.

The graduation of 227 corrections officers is expected to alleviate the staffing strain on state corrections facilities.

A major sticking point for Justice was his Roads to Prosperity Program. Over the course of his administration, he has invested $13.7 billion in infrastructure.

He also asked lawmakers to continue progress on Corridor H and finish the job. He said that it will connect the state with significant economic possibilities.

Justice also unveiled new and returning businesses that would create and retain thousands of jobs.

One of those sites is in Nicholas County and will keep forty jobs.

Another major development was the announcement of a $50 million investment in a new agricultural lab being built at West Virginia State University.

Justice concluded the address by urging West Virginians to work to make the state better, using the example of a highly decorated West Virginia veteran as an example.

He said that West Virginia has a bright future as he leaves office.

