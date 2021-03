BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The jury was selected Monday for the trial of Tremaine Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was charged with first degree murder for a May, 2020 shooting at the Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley. His trial was rescheduled in January due to COVID-19 protocols and is now set to begin on Tuesday. The trial will take place at the Raleigh County judicial center with Judge Robert Burnside.

We’ll have more details on Jackson’s trial throughout the week, so stick with us here at WOAY.