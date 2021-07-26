Jury selected for Richard Chambers trial beginning Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A jury is selected in Raleigh County for the trial of a man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Richard Lee Chambers was arrested in Dec. 2018 on a charge of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position. In a forensic interview, it was stated that Chambers had had inappropriate contact with a then seven-year-old child over the course of four years.

Chambers’ trial begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning with Judge Kirkpatrick.

