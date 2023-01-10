Jordan Massey is a dedicated multimedia journalist who has years of experience and education in media and creative arts. He received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Media and Magna Cum Laude honors from North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

As a student at NCCU, Massey contributed content to Central News and AudioNet: Channel 9. One of Central News’ student-run newscasts that he contributed to won an award from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) for Best Student News Brief in the TV category in 2021.

Jordan is also the host of his own music-themed podcast, Mazi Music Lounge, which is exclusively available on Spotify and Anchor. Some of his previous experience includes internships at American Tower, the National Marrow Donor Program (Be The Match), Just Stunt Productions, and Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK.

In his spare time, Jordan enjoys writing, listening to music, and trying new restaurants! He is always looking for new projects to begin and is eager to learn more about television production and multimedia content creation through his reporter role with ABC 4 WOAY.

If you have a story idea, you can reach him at jmassey@woay.com, or through Facebook or LinkedIn at Jordan Massey.

