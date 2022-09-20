John Faber selected as new general manager for Winterplace Ski Resort

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – Josh Faber has officially taken over as Winterplace Ski Resort’s general manager as the resort’s 40th Anniversary winter season approaches. Faber has over 15 years of experience in the mountain ski resort industry, working in operations for Peak Resorts properties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Faber credits his beginnings as a lift operator for sparking his passion for creating memorable winter recreational experiences. He looks forward to the resort’s potential and future growth. Additionally, he recognizes Winterplace for its innovative snowmaking system and inclusive activities.

As Winterplace prepares for its 40th winter season, the resort is working off-season on improvements on and off the mountain. The resort plans to host a special Anniversary celebration and will make an announcement with more details at a later date. The resort will kick off its winter season in mid-December.

For more information, call 800-607-SNOW or visit Winterplace.org. For the latest news on Winterplace and offered programs, follow the resort on Facebook @winterplaceskiresort.

