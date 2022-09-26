Jill Upson named Executive Director of West Virginia Women’s Commission

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Jill S. Upton as Executive Director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC), effective September 26. Upson replaces interim director Julie Palas.

Upson will continue serving her current role as Executive Director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. She is a former West Virginia House of Delegates member, a Governor’s Civil Rights Award recipient, and Chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Commission on Racial Disparities.

