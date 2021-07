BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman charged with first-degree murder will remain in jail until she faces trial.

Jessica Lunceford was in Raleigh County court Tuesday for a bond revocation hearing. Lunceford was arrested in 2019 and is accused of Sylvia Washington in Beckley in 2014. Lunceford’s bond was revoked by Judge Kirkpatrick.

She will face trial in September.

Related