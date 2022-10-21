January 6 committee issues formal subpoena to Trump

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – The House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally subpoenaed former President Donald Trump.

The subpoena requires Trump to appear for one or several days of deposition and testify under oath by mid-November.

Lawmakers’ decision to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its final case against the former president, which focused on Trump’s behavior in the days before and after the riot.

The panel reports that Trump “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to wrap up its investigation by the end of this year by releasing a final report on its findings and recommendations.

