OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Jack Hayes signed his letter of intent Wednesday to continue his golf career at Fairmont State University.

Hayes says he was looking more for a school to golf at, as opposed to soccer; he’s starred in both sports for the Red Devils. He qualified for the state golf tournament as an individual in both 2020 & 2021.

Hayes says staying a few hours close to home played a role in his decision, and he is excited to continue golfing in college.

