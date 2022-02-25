Izzy Workman to join Hollins University soccer

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring senior Izzy Workman signed a letter of intent Thursday to play soccer at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.

Workman, who plans to major in biochemistry, was a valuable contributor to a Lady Tigers team that won a sectional championship in 2021. She was voted to the All-Region 3 First Team and earned All-State Honorable Mention by the West Virginia Soccer Coaches Association.

She says playing with Shady Spring, both through challenges and triumphs, has helped her prepare for this next chapter, and that it was important to stay relatively close to home.

