UPDATE (7/30 @ 8 p.m.) – Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the fire was a structure fire on Kraco Lane. Beaver, Ghent and Mabscott Fire Departments, as well as Jan Care are all on scene.

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Investigators are on scene of a fatal fire in Daniels.

Details are very limited, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office tells us there is one confirmed adult victim.

No other information is available at this time.

Stick with us for further details.

