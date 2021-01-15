Investigators looking for potential witnesses in fatal Berkeley County arson fires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating potential witnesses believed to have been in the area of last month’s fatal arson fires in Berkeley County.

The fires resulted in the death of a West Virginia Air National Guard firefighter.

Two separate fires were determined to have been deliberately set in the early morning hours of Dec. 27. The first occurred at 7443 Charles Town Rd. and the second at 3801 Charles Town Rd., both in Kearneysville.

The potential witnesses were seen riding ATVs in the vicinity of the fires at the time they were set. A motor vehicle was also seen in the area.

The first fire, in a vacant structure, occurred at around 1:36 a.m. The second vacant structure fire occurred at around 1:56 a.m.

During firefighting efforts on the second fire, Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, was fatally injured.

If any member of the public has any information about the potential witnesses or anything related to the fires, they are urged to call (800) 233-FIRE (3473).