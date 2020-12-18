Investigation underway on sexually explicit video allegedly filmed at local store

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating multiple complaints about a local woman who allegedly posted sexually explicit videos in local public settings.
According to a post on Facebook from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, they have received numerous reports of a female posting internet videos of herself engaging in inappropriate / explicit activities in local public settings, including a grocery store.
A criminal investigation of those activities is underway. The female involved has been identified by investigators. Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation.
One of the videos allegedly takes place at a local Kroger store. Kroger has released a statement saying, “First and foremost, the health and safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We are cooperating with the police as they conduct their investigation and we will continue to do so until this matter is resolved.”
