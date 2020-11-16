Interim CEO named for Princeton Community Hospital Association

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Chief Financial Officer Frank Sinicrope has been named the interim chief executive officer for Princeton Community Hospital Association (PCHA) following a mutually agreed upon decision by the PCHA Board of Directors and the current CEO, Mr. Jeffrey Lilley, to separate their relationship.

This decision was accomplished in a special, scheduled board meeting on November 12, 2020.

Mr. Lilley has served as CEO of PCHA since July 2015. Prior to that, he served the hospital as the chief operating officer for four years. Some of the accomplishments during Mr. Lilley’s time at PCHA include expansion of services at the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias, recruitment of specialty physicians to the community, expansion of services at PCHA to include heart catheterizations, attainment of trauma designation for PCHA, achievement of Gold Honors in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for Commitment to Excellence Honors Program by the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA), the addition of the DaVinci robot technology to the surgical services area, conversion of deemed status from The Joint Commission to DNV, achievement of Stryker and DNV Center of Excellence for Joint Replacement, and expanded capacity of surgical services to better serve the community.

In addition, he served as chair of the West Virginia Hospital Association, chair of Partners in Health, and a member of the selection committee that selected the new president of the West Virginia Hospital Association.

Mr. Sinicrope has served PCHA as chief financial officer since July 2004. Prior to joining PCHA, he served as CFO for facilities such as Chester County Hospital and Nursing Center; Brim, Inc.; and Southern Hills Regional Rehab Facility.

The PCHA Board of Directors will immediately begin a search for a new CEO.