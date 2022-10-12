Interactive Sample ballots now available for November election

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – In anticipation of the November 8 election, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announces voters can easily access interactive sample ballots online at GoVoteWV.org.

The sample ballot allows voters to review their local ballot, practice making selections, and print the sample to check later.

West Virginians can access ballots by entering their name, date of birth, and county of voter registration.

October 18 is the last day for an eligible resident of West Virginia to register to vote for the General Election. Early in-person voting begins on October 26 and runs through Saturday, November 5.

Secretary Warner states traditional ballots will also be available on the website near the end of voter registration on October 18. Voters can also contact their county clerk to request a traditional sample ballot.

Absentee voting is currently taking place for those that are eligible.

To learn more about absentee voting, being a poll worker, to locate your voting precinct, and all other election administration information, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s secure elections website at GoVoteWV.com

Related