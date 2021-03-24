Inmate sentenced for having weapon at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell was sentenced today for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility. Rashun Evans, 23, of New York, was sentenced to 18 months in prison to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Evans previously pleaded guilty and admitted that on February 5, 2020 he possessed a handcrafted weapon at FCI McDowell. A staff member at the prison found the shank underneath a telephone in a common area where Evans had hidden it. The weapon was a seven inch long piece of metal sharpened on one end with a cloth handle on the other end. Evans also admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.